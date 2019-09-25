Although "Bodak Yellow" launched Cardi B to the top of the chart and into mainstream America, her success was not overnight. She's detailed her past as a stripper before but even getting into the rap game, especially as a woman, had its own hardships.

Cardi's set to appear in the upcoming episode of Angie Martinez's WE TV show, Untold Stories Of Hip Hop. People Magazine got a glimpse of the debut episode where Cardi detailed her own #MeToo experience during her career. She explained that she arrived at a magazine shoot but ended up having to leave when the photographer pulled out his penis.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d— out,” she said. "I was so f—ing mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.'”

She said that she left right after the incident happened but she took it to the higher-ups but, unfortunately, it didn't make much impact.

"I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’ When I see the Me Too movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls— s—. It happens, really, every day," she continued.

Untold Stories Of Hip Hop debuts on Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.