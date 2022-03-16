She knows how to stir the political pot and the Russian-Ukraine conflict has given Candace Owens all the material she needs to get under people's skin. Owens has long held an "All Lives Matter" approach to politics and conversations centering on systemic issues, but she switched things up recently when she vocalized her support of Russia—and her tweet was reshared by the Russian Federation in the U.S.

"Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global 'black lives matter' hysteria is quite telling," tweeted Owens last week. "Russian lives matter."



Jason Davis / Stringer / Getty Images

Owens has continued to carry the banner for Russians enduring alleged discrimination in the U.S. and abroad, and she returned to Twitter to double down on her support. People have taken to her comments with questions about why she isn't drawing attention to Black people facing racism during this conflict, but Owens has her sights set on this singular issue.

"For those of you sitting on the edge or your seats—I stand by every word of my tweet pertaining to the treatment of Russian citizens abroad.

Those calling for russian students, opera singers, etc to be banned are the kind of scum who would have demanded the Japanese internment," she added today (March 15).

Many Russian entertainers and sports figures are finding themselves at odds with governments and officials. Companies have also ceased business dealings with Russia during their unprovoked attack on Ukraine, but many have stated that the protection of their Russian employees is of the utmost importance. Similarly, while several international leagues have paused Russia's involvement in certain sports, coaches and leaders have expressed that they stand by their Russian players, despite what is going on politically.