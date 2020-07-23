Even after Megan Thee Stallion gave a stern warning to people making fun of her shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, Cam'ron decided to take a dig at the Houston rapper. Wednesday (July 22) has shaped up to be a difficult one for Megan Thee Stallion as she continues to be harassed and teased about being shot in the foot. Earlier in the day, comments made by Draya Michele ignited a bit of fury for Meg who snapped back at the model.

"Dumb b*tch that sh*t ain’t f*cking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n*gga," Megan tweeted. "And f*ck all the hoe ass n*ggas making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about sh*t when I get ready." Recently, 50 Cent posted memes that trolled Megan and Tory about the unfortunate event that caused the Fever rapper to undergo surgery, and now Cam'ron is adding his name to the list of people who continue to circulate jokes about the shooting.

Over on his Instagram page, he reposted someone's crude joke. "Tory Lanez saw that d*ck and started shootn..IDC what no one say." In the comments, Cam'ron added, "Ayoooo... Da net wins again 🤷🏽‍♂️." People had quite a bit to say about the post, including Tammy Rivera who said, "Smdh." Asian Da Brat added, "Lame ass niggas ON GOD!" Check out a few responses below.