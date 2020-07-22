Draya Michele was back at it again today, making a "prediction" about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's convoluted situation.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," said the media personality on a podcast. "I'm here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too."

The comments have not been well-received, offending many, including Megan herself.

"Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a," replied Thee Stallion on Twitter. "And fuck all the hoe ass n***as making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about shit when I get ready."

After Megan lashed out, Draya decided that it was time to apologize for what she had said, backpedaling and saying sorry for her insensitive remarks.

"It was a 'prediction' guys. I have no idea what really happened and I hope nothing but the best for both of them," she wrote in a comment on Instagram. "And I really shouldn't have been joking about it. It's a foul for me."

She continued the apology tour, acknowledging that she had wronged Megan and asking for forgiveness.

"I truly don’t glorify domestic violence," she wrote on Twitter. "I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry."

Do you accept her apology?