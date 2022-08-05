Calvin Harris Returns With "Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2" Ft. Pusha T, Pharrell, Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Young Thug, 21 Savage & More

After a string of releases, Calvin Harris has finally shared his anticipated Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2. The star-studded projects hosts features from a wide range of artists that occupy varying genres, including Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Normani, Tinashe, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams, and Pusha T.

Ahead of the album's release, Harris joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to chat about the record, including the inspiration behind the collaborative effort.

"This album is for car journeys, and beaches and things like this. What I was doing a lot was taking trips to the mountains," Harris revealed. "This is when I still lived in LA. Taking a trip out to this place called Idyllwild in the car, listening to a lot of psychedelic rock and then climbing the mountain, literally, and figuratively, and then heading back. So I was doing a lot of that, putting a lot of vinyl, getting to that kind of zone, you know?"

He also named his favorite features on the album. "Honestly for me, just from the viewpoint of music that I listened to growing up, getting Pharrell and Pusha T on a song was big," said Harris. "Getting Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, and Halsey on a song felt amazing to me, and like such an amazing experience. And it was those two that stood out in that respect."

