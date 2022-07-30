The lead-up to the release of Calvin Harris's anticipated Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2 has been a long journey, but the project will reportedly hit streaming services next week. The globally-acclaimed DJ-songwriter-producer has been piecing together this collection of tracks with precision, and this week, we finally received the tracklist after Harris shared the star-studded features to Instagram.

We've already reported on singles including "Potion" with Young Thug and Dua Lipa, "New Money" featuring 21 Savage, and "New To You," Harris's latest that was released today (July 29) that included Normani, Offset, and Tinashe.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Other artists who have lent their talents to Funk Wav. Bounce Vol. 2 include Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, 6LACK, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Lil Durk, Jorja Smith, Coi Leray, Chlöe, and more. When speaking with Zane Lowe on New Music Day for Apple 1 recently, Harris revealed why he decided to add on to his Funk Wav. Bounces collection.

"I wanted to just make this again and really go for it and know that I can get these amazing artists on this music that no one else is going to give them," he said. "And you know, just f*cking do it, man. Honestly, it is a record that I still can't believe that it exists. I'm not just saying that. And it's the next single, there's something that I do not know how I pulled it off, or how we pulled it off. Not only has it got someone that, someone in a song where they shouldn't be in this song, but they sound perfect for it."

"And then it's got another person that's an absolute legend and then another person who's an absolute legend, and it's just like, 'Wow, this doesn't feel real.'" Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist