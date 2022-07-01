Calvin Harris Taps 21 Savage For "New Money"

This week, Calvin Harris finally shared his star-studded list of features that will appear on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Tinashe, Halsey, Offset, Pharrell, and more will help round out this anticipated record, including 21 Savage who appears on "New Money." The single officially dropped on Friday (July 1), and it is a groove that fans are already praising.

Last month, Harris caught up with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 and talked about being amazed at how many artists lend their voices to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.

"I wanted to just make this again and really go for it and know that I can get these amazing artists on this music that no one else is going to give them," he said. "And you know, just f***ing do it, man. Honestly it is a record that I still can't believe that it exists. I'm not just saying that. And it's the next single, there's something that I do not know how I pulled it off, or how we pulled it off. Not only has it got someone that, someone in a song where they shouldn't be in this song, but they sound perfect for it. And then it's got another person that's an absolute legend and then another person who's an absolute legend. And it's just like, 'Wow, this doesn't feel real.'"

We'll keep you updated with more from Harris and the project, but for now, stream "New Money" ft. 21 Savage and share your thoughts on this one.

