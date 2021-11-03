There have been news specials, documentaries, and dramatized films about the infamous murder case involving O.J. Simpson. The football icon was living the dream back in the 1990s as America's favorite sports star when his ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her acquaintance, Ron Goldman, were found brutally murdered at her home.

At the time, this was the trial of the century. Millions of people tuned in to watch the trial in real-time, often taking over packed restaurants and bars to witness the daily developments. People hosted watch parties in their homes, many called out of work—and some workplaces even shut down for certain hours to allow their employees some time to watch the captivating case unfold.



AFP/Getty Images / Pool / Getty Images

In 1995, it all concluded when a jury agreed with the defense that if the "glove doesn't fit, you must acquit." Simpson was found not guilty of those murder charges but for decades, a gray cloud has followed him as he is still viewed as the person responsible. Despite it all, and his If I Did It: Confessions of The Killer book, Simpson has maintained his innocence.

Caitlyn Jenner is all too familiar with this case considering that one of Simpson's defense attorneys was the late Robert Kardashian, ex-husband Jenner's ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Jenner's visit to Big Brother VIP, she detailed why she believed Simpson was guilty.



Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor / Getty Images

"We were there and it was an extraordinarily difficult time," said Jenner. "Nicole was Kris's best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder. Obviously, he did it and he got away with it and at one point, he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill ya and get away with it because I'm O.J. Simpson.'"

Jenner added that Nicole told Kris what her ex-husband allegedly said. "Even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing, Kris turns around at me and goes, 'We should have listened to Nicole. She was right, right from the beginning.'" Watch th eclip below.