She's sat down for plenty of interviews during her career, but Kim Kardashian's appearance on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has the pop culture world buzzing. The reality star mogul spoke with Letterman on his Netflix show and discussed controversial topics including her partnerships with the Trump administration for prison reform, being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Caitlyn Jenner swearing Kim to secrecy about being transgender, the "embarrassing" sex tape with Ray J, and how the O.J. Simpson trial caused a rift in her family because her father was representing Simpson but her mother was best friends with his murdered wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.



"I remember answering the phone, it was dinner time and we were all sitting down and I answered the phone and it was a call from jail. And it was O.J. and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her and I just remember them getting into it," Kim said. "My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings. She believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her. And then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there... we didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids because we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings."

Letterman pressed Kim Kardashian about working with Donald Trump, but she remained unmoved. Like she's stated in the past, Kim is willing to work with any administration as long as reform is the goal. "Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,'" she recalled, telling people that in order to get things changed, she needed to meet with the president.

As far as the Paris robbery was concerned, Kim learned that this was a well-organized plot that had been going on for years. "They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment," she said. "I didn't know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this." The thieves even admitted to attempting to robbing her during a previous visit, but her husband Kanye West was with her at that time. You can check out a preview of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction below and tune into the premiere on Wednesday (October 21).

