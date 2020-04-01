Much like the rest of us, O.J. Simpson has watched the new Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness and he has some theories over what actually happened to Carole Baskin's husband.

The former football star is widely believed to have gotten away with murder, and now he seems to believe that Carole Baskin has done the same thing.

Recording a video on the golf course where he is currently not social distancing, O.J. Simpson claimed that he watched the majority of Tiger King this week and he is convinced that Baskin had something to do with her husband's death.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is tiger sashimi right now," said Simpson before laughing and signing off.

Carole Baskin has vehemently denied having anything to do with her husband's death, for the record.

In the same video, Simpson makes a comment about race and the current state of America.

"Oh my god, is America in this bad of shape?" asks the man. "I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn't even believe what I was looking at. White people! What's with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone!"

Watch the full video below and be prepared to cringe.