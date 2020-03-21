Burger King is taking one of the concerning side effects of the coronavirus pandemic into its own hands, by offering free kids meals to children who will not be able to receive their school-provided lunches anymore after the spread of COVID-19 forced many school districts to close down. As coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, it's important to avoid large crowds and practice social distancing. Many institutions including schools have closed in order to contain the virus and prevent further infection, and while that may be a crucial health and safety measure, it poses a problem for tons of families who depend on schools to provide lunches for their children. Plenty of celebrities like Steph and Ayesha Curry as well as Ciara and Russell Wilson have donated to local food banks and other organizations to help prevent kids from going hungry, and now, Burger King is doing their part, too. Starting next week for as long as supplies last, the fast food chain will be offering two free kids meals with every adult meal purchase made through online orders.

“There’s a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures,” Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International, told Business Insider. “It’s one of the hardest-hit groups of Americans, because they rely so significantly on school, for lunch...Monday through Friday, for the better part of the year.” Now that the fast food chain is heavily encouraging "minimum contact methods like drive-thrus, pick-up or delivery," the online factor of the offer makes perfect sense.

“We have the ability to help feed America,” Cil said. “The challenge here is that when you’re dealing with a circumstance like this, if we don’t utilize businesses like Burger King, Tim’s and Popeyes … It’s really difficult for Americans to be fed, because it’s going to be difficult for them to get all their other food and necessities from the supermarket.”