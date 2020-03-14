Steph and Ayesha Curry are making sure that the children in the Oakland area don't have to go hungry amid the nation-wide school closures due to the threat of coronavirus. As COVID-19, aka the novel coronavirus, continues to spread through the United States, many school districts across the country have made the decision to cancel school for the rest of March in order to contain the virus and prevent further spreading. While this move may serve to protect the health and safety of the country, many children rely on their schools to provide them with their 1-2 meals a day. With schools closing, many are concerned that kids may end up going hungry.

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

Steph and Ayesha Curry have recognized that possibility, and have decided to take action. Their foundation "Eat. Learn. Play." has teamed up with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America to ensure that children in the Oakland community are fed. The Currys each shared a video of themselves explaining how they're doing their part and encouraging others to get involved so that kids don't have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.

"Oakland just announced they're closing schools until April because of the COVID-19 crisis," Steph wrote on his post. "While we support this decision, we're concerned about what this means for childhood hunger in our hometown. More than 18,000 students in Oakland rely on their school for 2+ meals each day and our foundation @eatlearnplay is making a donation to @accfb and @feedingamerica to help ensure no child has to worry about where their next meal is coming from while schools are closed. Please join us by donating to @ACCFB or a food bank near you." Big ups to the Currys for looking out for the kids!