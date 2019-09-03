For weeks, Bryson Tiller has been teasing his return to music. Eagle-eyed fans have kept their noses glued to his website, where the artist has been posting loose tracks for us all to listen to. He appears to be easing us into the release of Serenity, which has been delayed, like, a million times at this point. Today though, fans were granted some personal news regarding the talented vocalist, who announced alongside his girlfriend Kendra Bailey that they're expecting a baby.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey, who announced several moments ago that they're expecting a child. There were rumors swirling earlier in the summer that Bailey was pregnant but she's finally confirmed it, noting that Tiller is the father and revealing the sex of the child. "Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I'm so bad at that," wrote the model online. "All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here."

In the comments, Tiller told his girl that he's counting down the days already. "Cant wait for my lil cocoa bean," he wrote. Singer SZA also chimed in, noting that their child might just be the best looking kid in the world when she arrives. "AND ITS A GIRL ??? PRETTIEST BABY ALIVE OTW🥴😰😱🙏🏾💜 love to u BOTHHHH MAN," added the TDE songstress.

Congratulations to the happy couple!