Bryson Tiller Finally Returns With New Single "Blame"

It's been a hot minute since we heard new music from Bryson Tiller. We were expecting some jams from him last year but in late 2018, the talented vocalist announced that he would be delaying his album Serenity until further notice. He started back teasing the body of work a few months ago but the music was not consistent. Now, we appear to be commencing the rollout to Tiller's next big project because a new song randomly just popped up on his website and it's smooth as hell.

Bryson Tiller burst onto the scene with TrapSoul, gaining a massive fanbase and easily creeping his way up to become one of the most soulful young voices in the industry. He appears to be prepping us for his return because, as reported by HHNM, the singer uploaded some fresh audio to his blog. "Blame" starts out with a smooth instrumental before the crooner lays down some of his signature vocals. As you would expect, this is a love song and while we would love to hear Tiller venture into different territories, he's proven to be a tremendous success in this zone.

Hopefully, we hear some news about Serenity soon. What do you think of this one? Check it out here.



