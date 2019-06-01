Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey are still going strong. Last year was the last we reported about them, but a new Instagram comment is hinting at the potential ringing of wedding bells. Kendra Bailey posted a photo of herself via her Instagram and amongst the several comments found herein which praised her evident beauty was one from her bae, Bryson Tiller. Bryson humorously commented the following: "12 likes and I'm proposing." Obviously, fans swarmed to like the comment which has since garnered thousands of likes. Perhaps a tying the knot is the next step for Bryson Tiller, but nothing is certain for now. In the meantime, we can only affirm that the couple is happily goings strong.

The last we've heard of Bryson Tiller related to his upcoming album Serenity. The R&B star underwent a short musical hiatus and returned on the NSFW track and video "Cold Blooded Creatures." Moreover, he also acted as a noteworthy collaborator on a series of tracks since the year started. Such tracks include Ryan Trey's sombre track "Nowhere To Run." Aside from this, the "Don't" artist found himself amidst some legal trouble after both he and J. Cole were sued by a producer for allegedly stealing a beat.