Britney Spears' conservatorship may have come to an end, but her battle with her family continues. On Friday, January 28th, the 40-year-old shared a series of video clips from The Real, showing some of the talk show's hosts debating whether little sister Jamie Lynn was right for publishing a memoir instead of talking issues out with her sister in person.

In the caption of her post, Britney wrote, "national bestseller??? DUH... The timing of your book was unbelievable Jame Lynn... Especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!!!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN'T KNOW... Bullshit!!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear!!! I'm just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren't telling it like it is!!! Congrats best seller... I'm not surprised at all," the "Gimme More" singer sarcastically added.

"The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk shit but [you're] f*cking lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me."





The mother of two's anger clearly came through in her message. "I wish the almighty Lord would come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me!!!" she ranted, concluding with "You are scum, Jamie Lynn."

Over the past few weeks, Britney has been taking full advantage of her new life as a free woman, publicly airing her grievances with family members, and even posting some booty pictures in a teensy tiny red thong – read more about that here.





[Via]