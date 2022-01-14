We've been seeing much more from Britney Spears now that her conservatorship has ended, and her diehard fans can't get enough. For over a decade, Spears had little to no control over various aspects of her life, from driving to shopping to birth control. Her "Free Britney" fans helped launch a social media movement that reverberated worldwide and recently, the Pop superstar was granted her freedom from her conservatorship.

Throughout the process, Spears has openly condemned her family for their alleged abuse, and now that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has released a book and sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, the singer has had it.

In a lengthy, angry response, Britney called her sister out. Jamie Lynn shared that at 17, she didn't know what a conservatorship was and still doesn't until this day, and she seemingly rejected the notion that she mishandled Britney's finances but said if she did, it was unintentional. The interview didn't go over well with Britney.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything."



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

"Everything was always given to her," she added. She also spoke about her family ruining her dreams and much more in her post. You can check that out below. Jamie Lynn stands ten toes down that all she did was support her sister during a time when Britney was allegedly not mentally competent.