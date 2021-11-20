Now that she has been given her freedom from the conservatorship, Britney Spears is letting it all out. The Pop icon recently scored a major legal victory following the courts reliving her of a near-14-year conservatorship where she had little to no control over her personal affairs. Spears would call the ordeal abusive during a court hearing and since that time, she has spoken out against her family, including her parents.

Many of Spears's peers have joined the "#FreeBritney" movement but Christina Aguilera, with who Britney grew up in the spotlight, received criticism over her responses. Although she has been supportive, some have complained that she only lent her voice because other celebrities were doing so.



Dave Hogan / Contributor / Getty Images

On Her Instagram Story, Spears shared a clip of Aguilera being asked about her while on the red carpet before Aguilera's handler shut it down and moved her to another outlet. Over the clip, Spears wrote, "I love and adore everyone who supported me... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!





"[Thirteen] years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ???" Spears questioned. "I'm the one who went through it !!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you ... Yes I do matter !!!!!" Meanwhile, Spears praised Lady Gaga for being more direct.

"The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong," said Gaga. "And the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change." Check it out below.







