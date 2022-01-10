After shocking The Game (and the rest of the internet, to be honest) with a nude photo on her Instagram page, Britney Spears is continuing her scandalous antics with another thirst trap. On the evening of Sunday, January 9th, the 40-year-old dropped off a series of photos showing off a tiny red thong, and her behind.

"Booty time," she captioned the carousel, which sees her standing in front of a mirror, strategically facing away so that the cameraman can capture her cheeks in the frame. Spears has limited comments on her post, but Iggy Azalea was able to respond "red-blooded woman," and the "Womanizer" singer's fiance, Sam Asghari wrote "#jealous" with an angry emoji.

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

The following two pictures are similar to the first, but the fourth and final sees a flat lay of a pair of dainty white gloves and a white rose. As Page Six points out, this appears to be a reference to the Mississippi-born star's "Project Rose," which she's been teasing online for nearly two years now.

When posting the aforementioned full body nude shot, Spears captioned it "free woman energy has never felt better," revealing that she's been enjoying life since her 13-year long conservatorship came to an end at the end of 2021. Following the good news, she and her model beau took a trip to Hawaii, where the mother of two also dropped off a handful of sultry snaps.

What are your thoughts on Britney's very bold new Instagram uploads? Leave a comment below.

[Via]