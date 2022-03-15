Britney Spears' Instagram feed continues to be filled with controversial content. Most recently, she addressed some beef with her father while flaunting her chest for her 39.9 million followers.

After a close-up shot of her cleavage in a black bra, the 40-year-old wrote, "Okay... so I breastfed my two boys... like a freaking milk factory!!! I had literally six full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breastfeeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry!!!"

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The "Gimme More" hitmaker went on to describe herself as "always spraying out and leaking because [she] was so full of milk," before sharing that, during a recent trip to Maui, a new mother allowed her to hold her two-month-old baby.

"I held the baby for an hour as we talked and I guess as women our bodies hold memory because it was like my back came out and instinctive came back... it was immediate!!! I had my boys back to back," she recalled. "I remember how strong my back had to be holding them... The strength you hold is unbelievable when you are a mom!!!"

Spears also noted that there was a time, about four years after she had given birth to her youngest when she found "a lot" of milk coming out of her breast. "I couldn't understand because there were no babies nearby, and usually if that happens (which is extremely rare) it's because your body connects to another human being."

In the next slide, the Mississippi-born vocalist turned the conversation to her father, and former conservator, Jamie Spears. "I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role," she wrote. "I mean the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget!!! He said, 'Sit down in that chair... We're going to have a talk.'"

"He said, 'I'm Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on,'" and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me," the mother of two admitted. "I was never the same... But oh geez!!! 13 years later and I say damn I got through... I was so alive!!!"

After bashing her dad, the singer then began talking about the focal point of the first picture – her breasts. "Anyways... As time goes by and I look at my body... I still have the same boobs but a little but wiser now!!"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"So call it what you want... Happy, glad, mad, ugly, pretty, bad, good... They are all just motherf*cking words," her lengthy rant continued. "If I told you when you were 17 that nine years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career is you do this record... What the hell do you think [I] would have said???? Not NO BUT HELL NO!!!"

"If you check out my chest it could kind of pass for a baby's ass," Spears said near the conclusion of her post, "so go ahead and kiss it."

Elsewhere on the Queen of Pop's Instagram page, she and fiancé Sam Asghari shared some NSFW pictures and videos from their tropical beach vacation earlier this month – check those out here, and read her entire post below.





