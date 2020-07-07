Brie and Nikki Bella, also known as The Bella Twins, seem to be enjoying their fortuitously-timed pregnancies. The Total Bellas got together for a completely nude sister pregnancy photoshoot and are sharing the beautiful shots on Instagram.

“This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing,” wrote Bri on Instagram Monday, captioning the black-and-white nude shot and her and sister Nikki. “As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one.”

Nikki also shared the shots on Instagram with a different caption, writing, “Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well.”

Brie is currently 37 weeks along and is heading towards the end of her pregnancy, while her sister Nikki is only a week behind at 36. The former WWE wrestlers have been sharing nearly nude pregnancy selfies since March. The sisters announced their pregnancies in a double announcement in January.