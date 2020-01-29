Nikki and Brie Bella have been representing the WWE for years, slowing down in recent times to focus on other ventures and their families. Through their reality show Total Bellas, each aspect of their lives has been on display for the fans to follow, allowing cameras into their homes for the public's enjoyment. Three years ago, Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world and now, it looks like they're expecting another bundle of joy. What makes things even cooler is that, in addition to Brie's pregnancy, her twin sister Nikki Bella is also pregnant!



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"[It was] a total surprise," said Nikki Bella to People. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it." Bella recently got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev following her dramatic break-up with wrestler John Cena.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke," added Brie. "We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

This will be Brie's second child with Daniel Bryan and Nikki's first baby with Chigvintsev. The stars are due less than two weeks apart, making this all the more incredible. Those kids will be friends for life. Congratulations to the twins!