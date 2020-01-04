The second time is a charm for Nikki Bella. The Total Bellas wrestling superstar revealed on Friday that she and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev have been engaged since November. It was a secret kept under wraps for as long as could be, but the turn of the new year was an encouragement for Nikki to share her good news with the world.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️," she wrote on Instagram. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" Nikki showed off her very shiny engagement ring on social media along with another photo that looked like the romantic moment when Artem popped the question.

Artem, whose Instagram page is swimming with photos of him and Nikki, was equally as excited about the couple's next stage of life. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes."

It's been about a year and a half since Nikki and John Cena stuck a final fork in their relationship after calling off their engagement. Fans watched as their relationship developed in front of Total Divas cameras, and while they had people rooting for their reunion, they decided they wanted different things in life. Now, both Nikki and Artem seem head over heels in love, so we wish them the best.