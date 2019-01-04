Artem Chigvintsev
- Pop CultureNikki Bella Reveals Why She & John Cena "Will Be Tied Forever"She also shared that Cena reached out to her and her sister after both twins gave birth earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- WrestlingNikki Bella Somehow Still Has Abs While PregnantWWE superstar Nikki Bella may be eighteen-weeks pregnant but she still has her six-pack abs intact.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingWWE Stars Brie & Nikki Bella Announce They're Both PregnantThe Bella Twins are both expecting babies.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsNikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Reveal They've Been Engaged Since NovemberThe proposal looks stunning.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJohn Cena Hits The Red Carpet With New Girlfriend Shay ShariatzadehJohn Cena's made his debut with Shay.By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsNikki Bella Gushes About Her "Amazing" Sex Life With Boyfriend Artem ChigvintsevNikki Bella gets candid. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsNikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Confirm Relationship With Dance VideoNikki & Artem are the real deal. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNikki Bella Showers New Boyfriend With Love Post-John Cena SplitNikki Bella shares beautiful photos with her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNikki Bella Shares Her Opinion On John Cena's New GirlfriendHopefully, it doesn't change. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNikki Bella Shares IG Video With Rumored BF Artem ChigvintsevNikki and Artem Chigvintsev spark dating rumors, again.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWWE's Nikki Bella Cozies Up With "DWTS" Partner Following Cena SplitThe wrestling champ is rumored to be romancing a new beau.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentNikki Bella Reportedly Dating Her Former “Dancing With The Stars” PartnerNikki Bella allegedly dating DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev.By Kyle Rooney