Nikki Bella has expressed her want to start her own family from when she was formerly with John Cena. Their breakup had something to do with the fact that John didn't want to have children but attempted to change his mind for Nikki. In the end, things just didn't work out and John went on to date engineer Shay Shariatzadeh while Nikki is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev.



Just yesterday we posted about Nikki and her twin Brie Bella, who have both announced that they're expecting a child and are due just weeks apart. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke," Brie said. "We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!" The baby marks Brie's second child with Daniel Bryan and Nikki's first with Artem.

Nikki has more recently been spotted out and about in Los Angeles holding her growing baby bump on her way to an engagement with a friend. "[It was] a total surprise," Nikki said of becoming a mom. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."