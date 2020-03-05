Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella, two of the most well-known female WWE superstars of all time, are pregnant at the same time and they've been sharing updates all over their social media channels for their fans. Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan are expecting their second child while Nikki and her man Artem Chigvintsev are having their first kid together. In between promoting her appearance on The Talk, Nikki shared a few updates on how her baby bump is looking and, surprisingly enough, she's still got abs.

"It's crazy because a day after workouts abs really pop out in the morning," wrote Nikki Bella on her Instagram story, posting a shirtless picture of herself with emphasis placed on her stomach. While her bump is growing, what's truly phenomenal is the fact that the wrestler still has some semblance of a six-pack. At eighteen-weeks pregnant, it's crazy that the brunette is still sporting her athletic tummy.

Two weeks ago, the WWE star shared a picture of herself and her abdominal region looked great, but not as wild as this new shot. Take a look at the new pictures here via Daily Mail.

Congratulations to Nikki and Brie Bella! What do you think they'll name their babies?