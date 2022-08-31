Nicki Minaj may call herself a Barbie, but all the dolls are checking for the rap star. After re-releasing her breakout mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty last year, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper took to Instagram to reveal the Bratz Doll's customized recreation of the Beam Me Up Scotty cover on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you @bratz."

On Tuesday (August 30), the famous doll company teased another in demand Bratz version of Nicki, inspired by her show stopping performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. "So we heard you guys like @NickiMinaj," the official Bratz page wrote, sharing a photo of their latest rendition of a Minaj Bratz Doll wearing Nicki's full VMA look from head to toe.

No word on if the doll will actually go into production. But much like the first Nicki-inspired Bratz Doll, fans are here for it. The "Super Bass" star is no stranger to doing big deals with dolls. She received her very own, one of a kind Nicki Minaj Barbie Doll in 2011. Some would even argue that female rapper's didn't start calling themselves "doll" until Minaj's groundbreaking success.

Though her likeness and image is often used to sell products, toy-maker Mattel recently put a stop to their Barbie trademark being used for Rap Snacks' "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle" chips released earlier this year, inspired by Nicki Minaj. A complaint filed by the brand says, “The association is so evident that upon seeing the packaging, representatives for Defendant’s celebrity partner queried whether Rap Snacks had obtained permission from Mattel. Indeed, Rap Snacks never requested or received any such permission.”

Mattel is to seeking to block Rap Snacks from using the Barbie name, and looking to receive unspecified damages as well as profits from the chip sales. Fortunately for Nicki, she's not a defendant in the lawsuit.