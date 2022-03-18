New Jersey-based rapper Coi Leray will remember this date for the rest of her life. After a premature announcement from her father Benzino, the "No More Parties" artist has officially released her biggest collaboration to date, working with Nicki Minaj on her new single, "Blick Blick."

The song is already topping the charts on iTunes and it is looking set for a strong debut on the Billboard charts next week. Fans are loving Coi's new record, which features an insane new verse from the Queen herself, Nicki Minaj. Clearly excited about where her career is taking her, Coi decided to get a new tattoo on her wrist to remember this moment forever, getting Nicki's signature Barbie inked on her arm with the release date of "Blick Blick" written right above.





"It say BARBIE on my wrist tat," reacted Nicki in the comments. "It’s dope! Love that color pink. Almost time mama!"

With this serving as one of the lead singles for Coi's upcoming debut album, the tracklist is looking pretty impressive with the previously released pop-leaning single "Anxiety" also being announced for the album.

Check out Coi's new Barbie tattoo below and let us know if you're a fan of her new song with Nicki Minaj. We will continue to keep you updated on the rollout for Coi's new studio album, as well as Nicki's own project release.











