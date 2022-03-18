Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj Collide On "Blick Blick"

After hitting a bump in the road, Coi Leray's collaboration with Nicki Minaj has arrived. We previously reported on the controversy surrounding this track after Benzino, Leray's father, revealed on Clubhouse that Minaj worked with his daughter. The information wasn't his to share and soon, there was a bit of a dust-up online as it appeared Minaj pulled her verse.

However, Leray recently shared that everything was back on track and now, "Blick Blick" has found new life. Benzino has offered up his apologies for the snafu and Leray shared that her father has to realize she is her own woman with her own career. Minaj added a few thoughts while engaging in a Q&A with fans and said she spoke with Leray personally and decided that this was her opportunity to shine and it shouldn't be robbed from her over someone else's mistake.

Stream Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's "Blick Blick" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

All these diamonds different color, color, color

I done ran up all these commas, commas, commas

Eat the cookie like a Nutterbutter-butter-butter

Lick this pussy like just fa-la-la-la-la