Just when you thought Coi Leray's lost steam, she comes through with a massive announcement. The rapper is coming through with a new collaboration alongside Coi Leray titled, "Blick Blick," which is due out this Friday. Naturally, fans were excited to hear from Nicki, especially as she bestows a coveted co-sign to one of hip-hop's most talked-about figures in the last year.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the single almost wasn't going to come out. Earlier this year, Coi's dad, Benzino, went to Clubhouse where he prematurely announced his daughter's collab with Nicki. All three parties addressed the rumors, with Benzino apologizing to both Nicki and Coi Leray. Nicki even went out of her way to say that there isn't a collab of any kind that will be dropping.

The issue is water under the bridge now but Coi Leray went on Twitter where she addressed a hurdle she faces in her relationship with her dad. "My dad has to realize that I’m my own person. Not only am I am artist, but ima young black WOMEN FIRST and he has to understand his actions and what he does can possibly affect me overall as a brand. Most important part of it all is , all this is bringing me and him closer," she tweeted, adding that she's ready to tell her story.

"I appreciate these trials and tribulations and love to know that I’m never alone along the way when I have all of you trendsetters giving me the light to every dark situation," she added in a subsequent tweet.

Check her posts below and keep your eye out for their forthcoming collaboration this week.