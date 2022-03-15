After a little bit of a hiccup, Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's collaboration is on the way. The Barbz were all in a frenzy after it was announced that the two rappers joined together on "Blick Blick," a track that is slated for arrival this Friday (March 18). We previously reported on the rumors that Nicki had joined Coi on a track before Leray's father, Benzino, spilled the secret on social media.

He quickly returned to apologize for stealing his daughter's big moment and later, it was speculated that Nicki removed her verse from the song. Today, the Rap icon answered a few questions from fans about how she chooses requests from artists and explained why she initially yanked her verse from Leray's collab before deciding to go forward.

A fan questioned her about a radio interview she did when she spoke about having been sent several requests. The person wanted to know if "Blick Blick" was one of the songs.

"Yes. I had gotten 6 diff feature requests & it was rlly just the song itself that made me choose," Nicki replied. "I couldn’t get Coi verse out my head. I just loved all her choices. And someone I know well confirmed she rlly writes her stuff so I respected her more." Minaj also mentioned BIA, a rapper whose "Whole Lotta Money" viral hit became an even bigger sensation after Nicki added a few bars to the remix.

"Just like w|bia… loved every single choice she made on WLM," she stated. "I love these unique girls. But keep in mind, I’m just a rap fan like everybody else. Even with my own verses, what I love may not be what you love. And that’s ok."

Of Coi Leray, Nicki added: "I did pull it. [pink pow emoji] but the label hit me going hard. But rlly I had a private convo w|coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label. I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022."

Are you excited about this one? Check out Nicki's tweets below.