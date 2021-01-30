Brandi Boyd, of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fame, has come to the defense of T.I. and his wife, Tiny, after the couple was accused of sexual abuse.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Boyd spoke about the allegations in a video posted on Instagram, this week. "Do not come for her character. Do not slander. Do not. It's disgusting," she says in the clip. In December 2020, audio surfaced that appeared to show Boyd was the victim of abuse by her husband, Max Lux.

Tiny Harris' friend Sabrina Peterson came forward, earlier this week, to claim that the couple has drugged and sexually coerced over a dozen women. She shared direct messages from the victims who sent their stories to Peterson.

The Harris family has vehemently denied the accusation, explaining in a statement to Vulture that Peterson has been harassing them for over a decade: