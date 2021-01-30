Brandi Boyd defends Tiny Harris in response to sexual abuse allegations.
Brandi Boyd, of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fame, has come to the defense of T.I. and his wife, Tiny, after the couple was accused of sexual abuse.
Rich Fury / Getty Images
Boyd spoke about the allegations in a video posted on Instagram, this week. "Do not come for her character. Do not slander. Do not. It's disgusting," she says in the clip. In December 2020, audio surfaced that appeared to show Boyd was the victim of abuse by her husband, Max Lux.
Tiny Harris' friend Sabrina Peterson came forward, earlier this week, to claim that the couple has drugged and sexually coerced over a dozen women. She shared direct messages from the victims who sent their stories to Peterson.
The Harris family has vehemently denied the accusation, explaining in a statement to Vulture that Peterson has been harassing them for over a decade:
Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.