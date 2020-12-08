Producer Max Lux, real name Marcus Boyd, is under fire this evening (December 7) after he and his wife were on Instagram Live. While the screen was black and didn't show what was occurring, the viewers were terrified as they listened to the audio of the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood couple. Max could be heard yelling at his wife, Brandi Boyd, while their child was screaming crying in the background.

"I ain't your motherf*ckin' clumsy ass, goofy ass n*gga b*tch," Max is heard saying in the clip. "I'm not down for it. B*tch, f*ck you... You got that through your head yet? You got that through your head, b*tch? I'm not with your program." Brandi is then heard saying something to which Max tells her to "be outta here."

Brandi, who is known for saying that she's Whitney Houston's god-daughter, responds: "Never again will you beat on me." The screen-record jumps to another portion of the Live where the two are arguing once again as Max tells Brandi that she disrespected him by telling "Ronnie" that she was getting physically assaulted. "You think you're gonna disrespect me to the world, Brandi!" Max screams in the video as their child cries. "Is that what you think?! You're not! You're not."

Brandi tells someone to call 911. "Call them yourself, b*tch," Max said. "Before I f*ck you up... [Tell] Ronnie I beat you up, b*tch. Oh, I'm gonna send you out on a good one." After the audio began to circulate—and prior to Max setting his Instagram to private—the producer denied physically abusing his wife.

"First off f*ck y'all I ain't hit nobody u lame ass mnfs," he penned. "Second I'll pop sh*t in my crib when ever the f*ck I feel like 17 years old relationship eat a d*ck chat n*ggas u wasn't here from jump so fall back." He also said, "Everybody in my house safe every night suck a d*ck looking for a story my chick ain't never had one black eye y'all baseless... Ps eat a d*ck u broke ass lame chat n*ggas."

Wanting to defend her husband, Brandi chimed in to say that nothing happened. "I am fine he didn't touch me I was choking him and fighting him all he did was verbal abuse me back I am sorry for going Live I did that to force us to take space knowing he wouldn't want to argue on Live please pray for my family the devil is attacking so strong."

