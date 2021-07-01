Bow Wow is a very memeable man. From the #BowWowChallenge a few years ago to his constant antics on social media, the 34-year-old entertainer is always up to something that will shake up the net. During his Verzuz battle against Soulja Boy last week, the rapper performed one of his biggest hits, "Let Me Hold You" with Omarion, and his dance moves were seemingly infectious, becoming an instant meme online.

As the keys started sounding, Bow was seemingly aware that he was about to go viral, pretending to play the imaginary piano in front of the lively crowd. "Right before i did this i said on the mic 'this gone go viral,'" admitted Bow Wow. "I knew i could not do this song with the whole internet watching and i not do the piano fingers."

People have been using the still image of Bow Wow playing his keys in the air to narrate different scenarios. Some people are joking that they pull the "Bow Wow piano fingers" when they're getting a refund on Uber Eats when the restaurant forgets their sauces, and others are using it to show how excited women get to show off their rings after getting engaged.

Scroll through some of the best memes below and peep Bow's comment underneath.



