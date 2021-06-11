Tyga’s girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, was spotted rocking a diamond ring on her ring finger, sparking rumors that the couple has become engaged. The couple was first spotted together publically during a trip to Walt Disney World in February 2021. Swanson posted a pic from the vacation with heart emojis confirming the relationship.

Swanson is a social media influencer and fashion designer. She also runs the lifestyle brand Meaning of Mine with her sister.



Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Tyga and Swanson are a much more low-key couple than Tyga and his previous partner, Kylie Jenner. The rapper spoke about the struggles of maintaining a public relationship with Big Boy TV in December 2020.

“When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that,” he said in the interview.. “Being in that it took a lot, career wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for.”

“It got to the point where it was like, ‘I respect you, you respect me.’ I think it’s a mutual thing. This is what needs to happen,” he added.

Check out a picture of the ring below.