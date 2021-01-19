Congratulations are in order for model Kiyomi Leslie as it's reported that she's expecting her first child. The social media influencer is widely known for her relationship with Bow Wow—a romance that unraveled in the headlines and reality television. The former couple began dating back in 2018 and there were rumors of a miscarriage before explosive reports of their violent altercation made waves. Both parties were arrested in connection to the incident and it was the final straw before they called it quits for good.



Last year, Kiyomi surfaced on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta where she was reportedly in an open relationship with cast member Shooter, but over the weekend it was shared that she's starting a family with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Photos of their baby shower were posted to The Shade Room and over on Kiyomi's page, she gave her followers a glimpse into a pregnancy photoshoot.

The model received an immense amount of support and congratulatory messages and in the caption to her post, Kiyomi wrote, "Blessed and enjoying living in the moment." Meanwhile, Hardy shared a few shots of the baby shower over on his Instagram Story and thanked his friends for their kind words about his bundle of joy. Check out a few photos below.



