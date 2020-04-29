If you thought you'd seen the last of Kiyomi Leslie, think again. A little over a year ago, Bow Wow and his then-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie were reportedly engaged in a violent altercation that resulted in both of their arrests. They immediately broke up, but that wasn't all they had to say about one another in the media. Bow Wow would later address the scandal on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and later, Kiyomi would accuse him of "playing the victim."



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

Bow Wow would go on to release a mixtape where he seemed to share a few bars that were aimed at his previous relationship, but since that time, mums been the word about the social media influencer. Then, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta fans were surprised when she appeared on the show alongside Shooter. He was once in a relationship with Sierra Gates and was touted as being romantically involved with Scrapp DeLeon's sister Cheyenne. However, he is reportedly also in a relationship with Kiyomi, but apparently she was the only woman aware that they were all in an open relationship.

Drama ensued while reality television cameras rolled, and following the episode, comments flooded in on social media. Kiyomi Leslie was criticized for her relationship status, so she defended herself against naysayers. "People hear open relationship and think f**k any and every thing and that's not the case," she wrote. "S**t you can catch them same diseases from ya husband bae!" She reportedly added, "The 'open' means HONEST...be open, be upfront, speak, talk, communicate what your needs are. Women get in 'closed' relationships and think that's keeping him from cheating lol." Watch the drama unravel in the clip below.

[via]