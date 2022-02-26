This floating final album from Bow Wow is slated to be the best to come from the rapper's catalog and he has long claimed that Snoop Dogg has encouraged him at every step. Bow was mentored by the Long Beach legend at the launch of his career and has always praised Snoop for being instrumental in his development. Recently, Bow Wow even revealed that it was Snoop who told him to work on a final album because he owes the world one more record.

Well, now that Snoop has acquired his formal label Death Row, with a few conditions, he has stated that he intends on making it an NFT label. According to Bow, his next album may be released via Death Row.



Getty Images / Staff / Getty Images

Over on Twitter, a user wanted to know when Bow would connect with Snoop Dogg once again.

“Spoke to snoop last week. Very soon," said Bow. "My plan is to put my final album on death row and close my music career out where it began." He then compared his finale to that of NBA icon Dwyane Wade's retirement. "Im tryna do the d wade and come home and close it out.”

However, what fans can expect from Bow Wow's forthcoming project remains a secret. He has yet to share what features he's tapped or what to expect sonically, but his fans believe he's closing out this chapter of his career with a bang. Check out Bow Wow's tweet below.