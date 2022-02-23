It's been an eventful few months in the world of Snoop Dogg. The Long Beach rapper announced his role at Def Jam last year before releasing his project, The Algorithm that practically played out like a compilation tape. The rapper didn't wait a long time until coming through with the follow-up. In the weeks leading up to his massive performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, he unveiled his latest project, B.O.D.R (Bacc On Death Row) before announcing that he actually acquired the label that jump-started his career.



However, the re-launch of Death Row Records will not include some of the biggest albums released under the label. Per Billboard, 2Pac's All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: 7 Day Theory is "no longer on the label" and hasn't been since last month. Additionally, Dr. Dre's groundbreaking solo debut, The Chronic, which served as an introduction to Snoop Dogg, is supposed to be returned next year. The exclusion of Dre and 'Pac's catalog also puts Snoop Dogg as the best-selling artist label.

The announcement of Snoop Dogg's acquisition of the label came before he revealed that he wanted to bring Death Row into the Metaverse. However, the specifics surrounding Death Row's catalog remain in talks, so it still remains under MNRK Music and Blackstone's ownership.

