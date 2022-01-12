He has been dropping off thoughts bout his final album for some time and Bow Wow has returned with yet another update. The rapper has spent much of his life in the spotlight as he became a superstar before his age hit the double digits. He's won awards, topped the charts, toured the world, made millions, and worked with the best of the best, and now, he has shared he's looking to bow out gracefully.

Around this time last year, Bow Wow shared that he was working on his last album and said that Snoop Dogg would narrate the record. On Tuesday (January 11), he dropped off another hint that he's still finishing the project.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

"Snoop told me no way you can retire before me. You owe us one more. Speak on all the real s*** that we wanna know you been going through. Put it song and watch it flourish. - nuff said unc! #lastone," Bow tweeted.

This won't be the last that anyone sees of Bow Wow in the entertainment industry. He previously made waves when he stated he wanted a seat at the executive table for BET, but that didn't materialize. Bow has made it clear that he cast vision for the culture and has ideas that could propel Hip Hop forward, so we're sure that he''ll be working on much more outside of the studio as his career progresses.

Check out his tweet below and let us know if you're looking forward to Bow Wow's final project.