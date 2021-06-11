He was once vying for an executive position with BET, but it looks as if that ship has sailed for Bow Wow. Like many veteran rappers, Bow Wow is interested in continuing his legacy not only in the studio but the boardroom. All those years ago, Bow graced our television screens as a host of 106 & Park, and he was hoping to revive the network by adding his name to their list of top executives.

"My only dream job now is i want to take over BET. I want a high position," the rapper tweeted back in December 2020. "I was blessed to host but NOW i want an office. I want to run and come up with content for the network. I know what they missing. All you have to do is LISTEN to the people."



D Dipasupil / Stringer / Getty Images

"BET forgot what made them HOT! The MUSIC!!! breaking artist etc... music shows that mattered," he continued. Six months later, a fan checked in to see if he was still working on getting 106 & Park back on the air. Unfortunately, the Twitter user was met with bad news.

"Naw... BET just dont get it and they never will. Love them to death and will always support," Bow tweeted earlier this week. "They need help and they needed Bad! I tried." Some Hip Hop fans questioned if the show would work in today's music climate while others are holding out hope for a revival.

Check out the tweet below and let us know if you agree with Bow Wow that BET needs help.