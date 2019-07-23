Remember last month when we reported on a woman going all Jazmine Sullivan on Bow Wow's vehicle a la "Bust Your Windows"? Well, it looks like Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta cameras were rolling to capture the entire scenario. Following his dramatic split from ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie, Bow has stated that he's "in a good place" as he's relishing in his playboy lifestyle. He may want to inform the women in his life because they don't seem to know that he's enjoying the company of more than one woman at a time.

When he first shared a photo of his broken car window, Bow called the woman responsible "crazy" and wrote, "Really? So this what you do? you pull up to my place of business and bust the windows out the g wagon? While I’m working? Really...? Come on girl..." In the promo clip of an upcoming episode of GUHHATL, Bow tells ex-girlfriend Angela Simmons that he's not dating anyone. Yet, he is later confronted by a woman named "Corey" after he is snapped by paparazzi while he's out on a date with Angela. It looks as if "Corey" shows up at the studio and takes a golf club to his vehicle while the couple yell at each other as Bow's friends hold him back.

Bow shared the clip on Instagram, writing "Hot boyz we up 30 points right now!" He also made some admissions in his caption, "I sure do know how to pickem😂 but i Aint know it would turn into some thin line between love and hate type sh*t. She bust the windooows out my caaar and i lied to @angelasimmons damn! Bow you suck bro!" Staged or not, it's all not a good look, especially following the comments he recently said about ex-girlfriend Ciara.