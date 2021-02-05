Bow Wow Gets Real In New Song & Video "My Pain"

Bow Wow feels as though people have incessantly used him and his name for clout, which isn't necessarily untrue. The former child star has been around the industry for ages, and people around him, as well as outside sources in the media, have taken advantage of the rapper/actor's name power to get some clicks off of him.

These days, Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, hasn't been releasing much new music. His final album Before 30 is on the way and it will be narrated by Snoop Dogg, a man that Bow considers his uncle. It looks like the first single from the album has arrived, titled "My Pain", being uploaded to all streaming services with a new music video.

Showing some of the headlines that have plagued him this year, including some about his maskless party on a boat in January, Bow Wow gets real about how the media constantly portrays him, speaking about his newborn son, which was revealed to the world through blog sites, his situation with the Houston mayor, and more. The rapper gets very real in the track, telling his side of the story and controlling his narrative.

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I shoulda known you had a motive

You dealing with the pain, but you can't control it

Alleged son here, yeah I see y'all noticed

These women hurt me bad, that's why my heart the coldest

I woke up and read some more bullsh*t

I see they leaking audio, that's what the news is

Clout-chasing at its finest, and y'all see that

Tryna come up off my name, and y'all believe that