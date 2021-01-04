Bow Wow finally revealed his son's name to the world this morning, but he won't take credit for coming up with the name, giving that honor to the child's mother.

During a Q&A on Twitter this morning, Bow Wow opened up about how he's spending the new year so far, which includes a lot of time with his children. The actor/rapper spoke about his newborn son, finally revealing his little one's name after months of speculation, telling the world about Stone Moss.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"Ive never told anyone. But my sons name is stone," wrote Shad Moss on Twitter, responding to a fan who asked straight up. "Mom named him. I did not," he said to another tweeter criticizing the name, saying "earth science gon be rough".

There were a few options on the table, apparently, as Shad also admitted that he would happily have gone with Shad Jr. "Dope! Always easy name ur son after you," he said.

As for what's going on in his professional life, Bow Wow has been chilling in Miami for a minute but that doesn't mean he's not ready to get some work in during the new year. He said that he's got his last album on the way, as well as some new projects in television and film. "My last album 'Before 30' then focusing more on film and tv," said Bow about what's coming in 2021. "I got some great things coming with my daughter you all will love. It should be a good year. Im praying on it."

What do you think of Shad's son's name?