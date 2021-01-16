Nearly a year later and we're still dealing with the severe consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Things haven't gotten better and even with a vaccine, it seems unlikely that normalcy will be reached by the end of the year. The virus is spreading quickly but even so, people aren't as concerned with it as you'd hope they'd be.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It's been a tough time for artists, as well. Shows have been shut down across the country, prompting venues to close their doors indefinitely. However, venues and artists alike are taking the risk nonetheless. Bow Wow, out of all people, performed in front of a packed audience in Houston, TX. Little masks were in sight while plenty of fans were screaming Bow Wow's lyrics back to him.

Houston's previously hosted Lil Baby in their city, as well as Gucci Mane who both faced similar crowds. Baby, in fact, faced heat from the mayor of Houston for his show.

Even though Bow Wow was just trying to get to the bag, he certainly faced an enormous amount of criticism. Beyond that, his fans were getting torn apart for the decision to go see a Bow Wow concert. "Y’all risking y’all lives for......... BOW WOW?" One person wrote on Twitter.

"Going to see Bow Wow in a pandemic, we are stuck in this for a long time. Selfish idiots," another added.

Bow Wow has yet to respond to the backlash, though we probably won't be hearing much from him about it. But the indiscretion among his fanbase during this time makes you wonder if we'll ever actually be able live normally again.