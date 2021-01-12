The NBA managed to get through the 2019-2020 season due to the success of the Bubble. It was arguably the best concept to come out of professional sports in the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the world. We got some entertainment out of it, thankfully, as most people were binge-watching through anything possible on Netflix before the league was back in action.

Unfortunately, without the bubble, things aren't working out as well as everyone would like. Despite the NBA's Health and Safety protocols, players are still testing positive for COVID, pushing the league to cancel more games. Tonight's game between Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans has been pushed back as well as the Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls game that was scheduled for tomorrow. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dallas didn't have the eligible eight players available for this evening. The team's facility was shut down on Sunday in the wake fo the issues regarding coronavirus.

It doesn't look like the league has any intentions to end the season early. According to The Athletic, Adam Silver and the league have anticipated the threats of coronavirus, especially in the coming weeks. "January is going to be the worst month," Silver reportedly told a group of team governors, GMs, and others. "We are optimistic about improvements in February... after we get through the darkest days."