James Harden explained his late arrival at the NBA Bubble restart as "family issues" but the reported actual reason appears to have been revealed by ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon, who claims that the star had a positive COVID-19 test.

There have been lots of headlines about James Harden today, especially looking into a recent video of him partying without a mask at what appeared to be a strip club. The Houston Rockets forward explained that he was supporting his friend's event, denying that they were at the club. Still, the league is investigating the video to determine whether or not Harden broke COVID-19 protocol by partying with over fifteen people at a close distance.

With those reports heating up, others are also coming to light about his late arrival in Orlando for the bubble restart, which was supposedly because he contracted the virus.

"Sources told ESPN that Harden had COVID-19 during the summer before the NBA season restart, which is why he was late reporting to the league’s Walt Disney World bubble," reported MacMahon. "Players who have recovered from the coronavirus are still required to follow the league’s health and safety protocols."

When he did arrive in Orlando, Harden was picked apart on social media for wearing a Blue Lives Matter mask, which he explained later on, saying that he was unaware of the message behind the mask.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

