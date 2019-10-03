Wednesday marked the conclusion of Amber Guyger's murder trial after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In September 2018, the former Dallas police officer had just finished a 13-hour shift when she walked into the home of 26-year-old Botham Jean and shot him dead. Guyger contended that she was exhausted and believed that the apartment was her own, so when she stumbled upon Botham, she believed he was an intruder and killed him.

The case became a staple in headlines as commentators and celebrity figures offered up their predictions about Guyger's fate. After the world learned of her sentence, there were those that immediately took to social media to express their displeasure, however, it was Botham Jean's brother's actions in the courtroom that ignited conversations about forgiveness.

Immediately following the announcement of Guyger's sentence, Brandt Jean walked over to the disgraced officer, hugged her, and told her, "I love you just like anyone else and I'm not going to hope you rot and die. I personally want the best for you. I wasn't going to say this in front of my family, I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that's exactly what Botham would want for you. Give your life to Christ. I think giving your life to Christ is the best thing Botham would want for you."

The judge in the case also left her seat at the bench, walked over to Guyger, embraced her, and gifted her with her personal Bible. The stunning moments unsurprisingly garnered thousands of reactions on social media, as opinions were split on how Guyger was handled in her final courtroom moments. Read a few of the mixed responses below.