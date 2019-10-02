Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of the murder of Botham Jean yesterday. At the time of the hearing, it was revealed that she was facing a maximum of 99 years behind bars. Although she won't be locked up for life, she was sentenced to 10-years in prison, WFAA reports. The prosecutors previously suggested the jury sentenced her to 28-years in prison -- the age Botham Jean would've been if he were still alive today.

Following the guilty verdict yesterday, jurors received racist and violent text messages and social media posts that were linked to Amber Guy. One of them included an admission that she's racist. She also sent a message about spraying pepper spray at the crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. Pinterest posts that read, "I wear all black to remind you not to mess with me, because I’m already dressed for your funeral."

Once Guyger learned her sentence, Botham Jean's brother, Brandt Jean, made a victim's impact statement which shocked everyone in the room.

"If you truly are sorry — I know I can speak for myself — I forgive you, and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you," he said. "I personally want the best for you. I wasn't even going to say this before my family, but I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want you to do — to give your life to Christ."

The judge granted Brandt permission to give Guyger a hug. They reportedly embraced each other for nearly a minute, sobbing.

[Via]