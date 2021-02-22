You'd think that Boosie Badazz might have found some type of way to filter his words but nope, that isn't the case. The "Nasty Nasty" rapper has found himself under fire on numerous occasions over the past year or so. In fact, it's become so common, it's never a shock to wake up in the morning to find his name trending on Twitter.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

You might recall the comments he made about Dwyane Wade's daughter last year inside of a Planet Fitness that caused an enormous amount of outrage. He remained unapologetic about what he said, even after Mike Tyson confronted him about it on his podcast. And then Tyson sat down with Vlad where he explained that tension in the room could've led to violence between his daughter and Boosie.

The rapper apparently didn't feel the same way about the situation. During a recent interview with Vlad, Boosie explained that he and Tyson's daughter exchanged questions and answers but the famed boxer also gave Boosie a prior warning. "I ain't feel like it'll get violent. First, he wasn't going to let her interview me," Boosie said. "He was like, 'My daughter wanna ask you some questions.' I said, 'Bring her in here,' you know, I'm full of answers for questions," he continued, downplaying the hostility in the room. "She asked me questions, I asked her questions. She said what she had to say, I said what I had to say. Like, that's me, man."



Stringer/Getty Images

Vlad mentioned that Tyson said he was worried during that interview because he thought his daughter would've got physical and then he would've had to jump in. "We would've shot the fuck outta Mike Tyson," he said with a laugh.

Watch the clip below.